Budget 2019: Here is how your wages are going to change

Ah, budget day – generally, we wait with bated breath to hear if smokes or alcohol will be slapped with extra tax.

But changes are coming to how you buy these goods – yes, we are talking about your wages.

Here's everything you need to know, as the rate of unemployment hits its lowest level in 10 years.

Waiting to see what's happening to the price of a pint in #Budget19 pic.twitter.com/DQhYvAoKUE — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 9, 2018

To kick us off, the minimum wage will be increased to €9.80 per hour.

And for those who are earning under €35,500, you won't pay the higher rate of income tax – happy days.

This has a knock-on effect for the top marginal rate on incomes up to €70,000. – If you're pulling in those digits, your rate will be reduced to 48.5 percent. – So you're buying drinks.

Additionally, the Universal Social Charge (USC) rate of 4.75 percent will fall to 4.5 percent for those on incomes between €19,300 and €70,000.

There's more good news if you're working full time on minimum wage, you'll fall into the second band of USC rates, as it has been raised from €19,372 to €19,874.

And finally, employer's PRSI will rise from €376 to €386.

Now if you're a home carer, your tax credits will increase from €300 to €1,500.

If you're self-employed, there is also a change to your earned income tax credit, as it's going up from €200 to €1,500.

Oh, and by the way, bad news for smokers – a packet of 20 cigarettes will be slapped with an extra 50c.

