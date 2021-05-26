Bubbles are flowing at the Festival of Prosecco

The Metropole Hotel Cork is hosting the annual event which includes virtual cocktail tutorials, recipes and a live masterclass

The annual “Festival of Prosecco” has kicked off at The Metropole Hotel in Cork. This month the festival, which is now in its third year, is going online to bring you amazing food and drink experiences from the comfort of your own home.

As part of the festival, The Metropole Hotel will host a virtual prosecco cocktail and charcuterie evening on Friday 28th May. Guests can collect a box from the hotel on the day of the event and that evening they will join head mixologist, Kevin O’Leary on Zoom for a fun-filled cocktail making masterclass. The box will include ingredients to make three cocktails per person and a delicious charcuterie board prepared by executive head chef Trevor O’ Keeffe. The cost is €70 for two people.

Sandra Murphy from The Metropole Hotel said, “We are delighted to host this brilliant festival again this year. It usually takes place in our Prosecco Lounge at The MET Cork with visiting winemakers from Italy, however, this year we are bringing the festival to people virtually so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home. We have a fantastic evening planned on the 28th of May filled with tasty cocktail recipes and delicious food. It’s the perfect way to kick off your summer in style. Make sure to book early as places for this virtual event and dining experience are limited and bookings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.”

In addition to this live event, The Metropole Hotel will also share weekly cocktail tutorials and recipes across their digital platforms. Followers can check out The Metropole Hotel’s Instagram and Facebook pages where head mixologist, Kevin O’ Leary will share a cocktail recipe of the week every Friday and a video tutorial on how to make the cocktail every Saturday.

For more information about the “Festival of Prosecco” and the live cocktail masterclass you can call (021) 464 3700 or visit their website here.