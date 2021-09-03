Brunch Recipe: How to make delectable blueberry pancakes

The weekend is here at last, and we for one, could not be more delighted! Why not celebrate by whipping up a batch of our delectable homemade blueberry pancakes?

This simple recipe is such a crowd pleaser, sure to leave the whole family full and satisfied time and time again. The recipe itself is completely foolproof, especially suitable for kitchen newbs, and is mostly made up of store cupboard ingredients.

If you’re craving an indulgent brunch this weekend but don’t fancy getting up and out on a Saturday morning, trying to beat the crowds to your favourite little café then we highly recommend staying in and giving these perfect pancakes a go.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

115g self-raising flour

½ tsp ground nutmeg

1 tbs brown sugar

185ml milk

1 egg

2 tbsp butter, melted

150g blueberries, retain some for serving

Method:

In a bowl, sift the flour, nutmeg and brown sugar together.

Make a well in the centre.

Whisk in the milk and egg together in a jug or bowl then add to the flour mixture a little at a time and use a whisk to stir, gradually to make a smooth batter.

Stir in half of the melted butter, cover and set aside for 15 minutes.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat.

Brush with a little remaining butter.

Add tablespoonful of the batter and cook for 1 minute or until almost set.

Sprinkle 6 blueberries over each and cook for a further 1 minute.

Turn and cook for 1-2 minutes or until cooked through.

Transfer to a plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm.

Repeat with remaining butter, batter and blueberries.

Serve with extra blueberries scattered about.