Bruce Willis’ wife Emma posts heartfelt message for his birthday

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has paid an emotional tribute to him on his birthday.

The former Die Hard star is turning 69 today (March 19), amid his continued battle with frontotemporal dementia. Bruce’s family announced his diagnosis in February 2023, following his retirement from acting.

Now, one year on from confirming his dementia diagnosis with the world, Bruce’s wife Emma has shared a heartfelt birthday message in his honour.

On her Instagram account earlier today, the 45-year-old posted a throwback snap of her husband cuddling one of their baby daughters.

Bruce and Emma are currently parents to two daughters, Mabel (11) and Evelyn (9). The pair welcomed their little girls alongside Bruce’s three elder daughters – Rumer (35), Scout (32) and Tallulah (30) – whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

“Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world,” Emma penned at the beginning of her caption.

“He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good,” she continued.

The model, who tied the knot with Bruce back in 2009, concluded her caption by writing: “Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

Following Emma’s sweet tribute, many of Bruce’s fans have since taken to the post’s comments section to express their own birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday, Bruce! Sending huge hugs to all of you,” one follower replied.

“Happy birthday Bruce. I hope you have a wonderful day with your family,” another commented.

Speaking in September, Emma previously noted on Today With Hoda & Jenna: “Dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."