Brow game not so on-point these days? We can fix that

If you're anything like me, your brow game may have gotten a little out of hand over the pandemic. There's nothing I love more than a nice strong eyebrow look. I've been obsessed with Lily Collins since her Shadow Hunter days because of her insanely structured, thick brows, and there's just something so high-fashion about the look that I always try to keep my eyebrows as well kept as possible.

But I've let them go a little astray while we've all been locked down, so with a few restrictions lifting and a little hope of meeting people on the horizon, I figured it was probably time to get them back under control.

Keira Knightley, Zendaya and Emma Watson are all queens of the manicured brow look and as I've been attempting to achieve this since about 2013, I've decided to share some of my favourite brow products that help to achieve that shapely, natural look.

The Benefit products have been my go-tos for years. I adore their cute, vintage packaging, mascaras and their blush tints but their eyebrow range totally take the cake. This clear setter brow gel combs your brows into exactly the shape you want, leaving behind no sticky excess sheen. Brows stay where they're supposed to the whole day and night, without ever looking unnatural or flattened by the gel. A must for those who love the soap-brow effect but don't want the stickiness of it.

Clarins 2-in-1 products covers all you bases. Instead of the 'drawn on' look that so many of us fall victim to, this formula actually sculpts and enhances your natural look. The coloured powder texture 9available in lots of different shades) of the gel turns into a water-based creamy texture as soon as it is applied to the brows, setting and intensifying them. It visibly defines, shapes, and grooms brows into place. Next, you use the long-lasting Mascara that sets and intensifies the shade for perfectly shaped eyebrows – it's a game changer.

Another Benefit product that I've been using for years is their cream gel brow filler. The angled, thin as paper brush allows the lightweight product to be applied as precisely as possible. The sheer range of shades is amazing – I hate those products that give you the option of just black or light brown, like those are the only eyebrow colours in the world. The perfect tool for a softer look than pencil, the gel allows your strokes to blend with the eyebrow hair, giving it a perfectly natural look. The gel is a lightweight solution to heavier materials, and that means that your colour is buildable, rather than just instantly pigmenting your brows in a dramatic evening look. Definitely one of my favourites.

This is another fab one for those who look the bushy brow look because not only does it set your brows in place, but the balm that ICONIC have created also moisturises and conditions your brows, helping them to stay thick and rejuvenated while wearing a full face of makeup all day. The product is inspired by old Hollywood's trick for sleek brows, the unique formula bringing together all the best bits of brow soaps, waxes and gels in one silky, conditioning balm. The best part is that this product can be used wet or dry, meaning you can take it on the go with you and top up as needed – no crunchy brows here!

Another fab product for those who want to care for their brows while also looking good, the bareMinerals serum-infused tint is a light, day-time product that nourishes your brows while wearing it. The serum contains Red Clover Flower plus potent peptides to keep brows looking fuller and healthier. Infused with mineral pigments for a buildable, natural tint, the lightweight formula gives natural fullness and definition without stiffness or flaking.

I don't tint my brows because I find it hard to get the right shade, but I've had friend rave about Eyluer's tint. It lasts up to six weeks and offers darker, thicker brows for super dramatic look. Eylure Dybrow is the ideal way to get a structured and full look with their proven formula. Darken brows to ensure an even colour and beautifully defined brows – perfect all year round. Plus, it's super easy to mix and apply!