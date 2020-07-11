Brooklyn Beckham announces engagement to Nicola Peltz

Huge congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who have just announced their engagement!

The 21-year-od revealed he popped the question two weeks ago.

Alongside a stunning photo of the lovebirds, Brooklyn wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world.

"I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx"

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram, Nicola gushed, "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."

The fact that little Harper took the photo for their engagement announcement just melts our hearts.

Brooklyn's parents were overjoyed by their son's news. Ever the doting mum, designer Victoria Beckham said she couldn't be happier for the couple, "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much."

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding is going to be spectacular!