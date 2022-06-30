Brooklyn Beckham shares video of Nicola ‘close to tears’ on their honeymoon

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have started their honeymoon in St Tropez after tying the knot with a lavish ceremony back in April.

The newlyweds had been enjoying a romantic day in the French coastal region when the pair stopped in a restaurant and were left shocked and emotional by a performance that was happening.

Credit: Instagram

Brooklyn took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his 27-year-old wife to his 14.2M followers. In the clip, a woman is beautifully singing Elvis Presley’s song Can’t Help Falling in Love to the restaurant-goers. He then pans to his wife that is almost brought to tears as she says, “It’s our wedding song, aww it’s gonna make me cry”.

It turns out it wasn’t just the woman's talented voice that was making Peltz emotional but rather the song she was singing instead, as Nicola revealed that it was their wedding song.

The text Brooklyn added to the video said, “I love you baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. We heard our wedding song on the first day of our honeymoon”.

The Bates Motel actress also shared the lovely clip to her own Instagram stories with added watery eyed emojis.

Nicola looked stunning in a green and blue dress with a black and white scarf wrapped around her head.

Brooklyn, the aspiring chef, went on to share a snap of the meal they were enjoying which they washed-down with a glass of red wine. The salad and cured meats on their plate looked delicious. His wife posted a snap of the dessert they were having of strawberries and cream.

The lovebirds got married on April 9 in Peltz’s billionaire dad’s Palm Beach home in Florida. Her dress was custom-made by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, while Beckham’s suit was designed by Dior’s Kim Jones.