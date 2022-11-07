SHEmazing!
Brooklyn Beckham opens up about baby plans with wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham has been opening up about his family plans!

The former model recently spoke to People about living in his newlywed bubble with his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

The 23-year-old revealed that he has quickly settled into married life. "Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely," he gushed. "Just having each other's company, it's the best."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Additionally, Brooklyn revealed how he likes to spend his time at home, especially with a particularly beloved UK reality show. "I cook for her. And the big thing that relaxes me is when we just lay in bed with our dogs and watch Love Island. We love it!”, he exclaimed.

Naturally, as a young and newly married man, the topic came around to the possibility of himself and Nicola having kids soon. "I could have had kids yesterday," Brooklyn joked in response.

He then further revealed that he would love to have a huge family. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do,” he admitted. 

“And my dad was young when he had me,” Brooklyn added, referring to his father and legendary footballer David Beckham. “He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

Brooklyn first started dating Nicola in October 2019, although the pair did not officially declare their relationship until January 2020, when Nicola posted a mirror selfie of the two of them together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In July 2020, nine months into their courtship, the couple announced that they were engaged. Brooklyn and Nicola made it down the aisle in April of this year, in a stunning and elegant ceremony on Nicola’s family estate in Florida.

So, it seems as though David and Victoria Beckham may not have long to wait before they become grandparents… we’ll have to wait and see!

