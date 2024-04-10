Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz share anniversary tributes

The Peltz-Beckhams are celebrating!

Today (April 10) marks Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s second wedding anniversary.

In honour of the special occasion, the couple have separately taken to social media to express their love for one another.

Earlier today, Nicola chose to unveil three beautiful black-and-white snaps from the pair’s wedding photoshoot.

“Happy anniversary my love,” the 29-year-old began.

“I can’t believe it’s been 2 years since we got married. I love you with all my heart and everyday my love for you gets more and more. Thank you for being my best friend – I love our forever playdate,” Nicola added sweetly.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn also took to his own Instagram page to mark his second wedding anniversary.

For the occasion, the eldest child of retired footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl star Victoria Beckham posted three monochrome images of himself and Nicola beaming together.

“Happy anniversary to my absolute angel, you are my butter to my toast, I can’t wait to grow young with you xx I love you my forever girl,” 25-year-old Brooklyn gushed in his caption.

To celebrate Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding anniversary, many have been sending the couple their best wishes, including David and Victoria themselves.

“Happy anniversary you two,” David commented, while Victoria added: “Love u both!!! Xx”.

Several of Brooklyn and Nicola’s followers have included their own congratuations, with one user writing: “Much love for many years ahead.”

“Congratulations you two! The sweetest,” another fan replied.

“Congrats love birds!!” a third follower exclaimed.

Brooklyn first met American actress Nicola in April 2017 at music festival Coachella. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that the pair began their romance.

After announcing their engagement in July 2020, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family estate in Florida.

In a recent interview with People, Nicola described her marriage as being like “on a never-ending sleepover play date. That’s how we feel. He really is my best friend.”