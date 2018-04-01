SHEmazing!
Brollies up! Yellow warnings put dampener on Easter weekend

Just when we thought we were in the clear, the goof folk over at Met Éireann issue the entire country with a Status Yellow weather warning for the remainder of the Bank Holiday Weekend. 

Woop-di-do! 

Heavy rain, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures will the stars of the show, with snow and sleet also forecast for tonight. 

An additional warning has been put in place for counties Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford, with extremely heavy downpours expected. 

And it looks like the wet weather is here to stay with widespread showers expected throughout next week. 

However, if early indications are true, we can look forward to balmy temperatures if 13 to 14 degrees next weekend – so at least we have something to lok forward to. 

 

