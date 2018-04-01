Brollies up! Yellow warnings put dampener on Easter weekend

Just when we thought we were in the clear, the goof folk over at Met Éireann issue the entire country with a Status Yellow weather warning for the remainder of the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Woop-di-do!

Dry today for much of the country with sunshine in the north. However, rain in the south will gradually spread through Munster and south Leinster this afternoon and evening. Along with the rain will come freshening easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7°C pic.twitter.com/O99vu2sQ17 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 1, 2018

Heavy rain, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures will the stars of the show, with snow and sleet also forecast for tonight.

An additional warning has been put in place for counties Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford, with extremely heavy downpours expected.

Weather Warnings: Status Yellow

Rainfall Warning for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford. Weather Advisory for Ireland: Status Yellow pic.twitter.com/zcMMjmizYd — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 31, 2018

And it looks like the wet weather is here to stay with widespread showers expected throughout next week.

However, if early indications are true, we can look forward to balmy temperatures if 13 to 14 degrees next weekend – so at least we have something to lok forward to.