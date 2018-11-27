Broke Gal Gift Guide: Nab these 15 GORGE gifts for under 15 quid

Let's face it – we are all broke.

We don't know where our money goes (ok, so online shopping, daily mocha frappicinos and like, rent, take up a fair bit of cash) but we are kinda freakin' out now that the festive season is almost upon is.

Because, that means buying gifts and it means big spending…or does it?

We've whipped up a few ideas for those of us (read: all of us) that just can't afford to splash out on a mad pressie.

You're welcome.

Gin And Bear It, €10.50, arnotts.ie

The Importance of Being Aisling, €14.99, www.easons.com

Frosty Gingerbread – Yankee Candle, €9.99, candlemania.ie

Revolution Re-Loaded Palette Newtrals 2, €4.50, beautybay.com

Travel Mug, €12.00, prezzybox.com

Fiorelli Rose Gold Filigree Heart Drop Earrings with Clear Crystals, €13.00, littlewoodsireland.com

Burts Bees – Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set, €14.00, debenhams.ie

Mug Cakes book, €9.95, prezzybox.com

Colour Play Lipliner New Shades, €15.00, inglot.ie

Hot Chocolate Mug Gift Set, €13.00, next.ie

The Tequila Mockingbird Kit : Cocktails with a Literary Twist, €7.46, bookdepository.co

Mini girls brown leopard print beanie hat, €13.00, riverisland.ie

Black Patent Quilted Bum Bag, €14.99, newlook.com

Stag Ring Holder, €13.00, €marksandspencer.ie

Silver Crane Petticoat Tails Tin Filled With 300g Shortbread Petticoat Tails, €8.50, www.boots.ie