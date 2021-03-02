Britney Spears shares a rare photo with both of her teen sons

Pop icon Britney Spears has shared an extremely rare photo with both of her teenaged sons, 14-year-old Jayden and 15-year-old Sean, showing us just how fast these kids have grown up!

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, 39-year-old Britney shared a sweet snap of herself standing in between her two sons. She shared two versions of the photo, with an edited version showing a cloudy sky in the background, casting an orange, sunset haze over the family.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now,” Britney captioned the Instagram post, adding, “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!”

“Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!!”

“I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right,” Britney continued, before going on to explain why it’s been so long since the last time she shared a photo with her two sons.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it.”

“But I went out of my way to make this cool edit, and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore.”

“ And I’m gonna go celebrate …. Oh shit I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead,” the mom-of-two jokingly added.

Britney welcomed the birth of her eldest son Sean Preston on September 14, 2005, followed by her second son Jayden James, whom she gave birth to on September 12, 2006. She shares both sons with her rapper ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2007.

Currently, Britney is in a loving relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari.