Britney Spears admits her conservatorship was ‘soul-crushing’

Britney Spears has been opening up about her ‘soul-crushing’ conservatorship.

In November 2021, the Toxic singer was freed as her conservatorship came to an end. The popstar had been living under the conditions for nearly 14 years, and she has since accused her father and others of exploiting her during that time.

Now, in an interview with People ahead of the release of her memoir, titled The Woman In Me, Britney has opened up about how she has been adjusting to her new life.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me. After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life,” the 41-year-old explained.

The Oops! I Did It Again hitmaker then went on to confess that her “soul-crushing” conservatorship is still “hard to speak about.”

“Not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love,” she recalled.

However, there were glimpses of joy during Britney’s earlier years, as she became a mum to her two children – Sean Preston (18) and Jayden James (17). Her sons now live with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, but they remain in contact with her.

“Starting a family was my dream come true. Being a mom was my dream come true,” Britney gushed.

Lastly, the superstar revealed that she hopes that her story will encourage others to “speak up. Be loud. Know your worth. Inspire people and most of all, just be kind.”

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future,” Britney concluded.