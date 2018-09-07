British Airways breach: customers urged to contact their bank

British Airways are urging customers to contact their banks and/ or credit card providers after personal data was stolen from their website and mobile app.

Issuing a statement, the airline explained that they are investigating the situation as a matter of urgency.

"From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making or changing bookings on our website and app were compromised," they wrote.

"The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally. We have notified the police and relevant authorities."

We are investigating the theft of customer data from our website and our mobile app, as a matter of urgency.

The company have stated that they will contact all affected customers directly and will fully reimburse them as well as pay for a credit checking service.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers’ data very seriously."

The stolen data did not include travel or passport details.