Bring a professional facial home with these must-have devices from The Wicklow Street Clinic

If like us you struggle to make time to have a professional facial then these two new products from the renowned Wicklow Street Beauty Clinic are perfect for you.

With these two new additions to their online store and clinic, they have ushered in a new wave in cleansing and toning. The two new products the the Cosaint ‘Compact Ultrasonic Skin Peeler’ and Cosaint’s new ‘Cleansing Brush And Under-Eye Toner’.

Cosaint’s Compact Ultrasonic Skin Peeler €249

Bring your facial home with deep-cleansing and lifting – this time from a device that mimics the massage techniques and exfoliation properties of a deep-cleansing and toning professional facial.

Lift, tone and cleanse your face and neck all at the same time with Cosaint’s new Compact Ultrasonic Skin Peeler.

This incredible device has two modes – the cleansing mode where ultrasonic vibrations work to push out dirt and oil, clearing away dead skin cells and other debris that can clog pores and create spots. The device contains a silver spatula that extracts clogged pores around the nose area.

Your quick and deep cleansing ritual is then finished off by the Lifting Mode, which stimulates circulation and tones your facial muscles. This is a fantastic mode to use for a few minutes before a night out to give you a fresh and healthy look.

The Cosaint’s Compact Ultrasonic Skin Peeler is well worth investing in for a few reasons:

Deep cleaning action that mimics a professional facial but without the time or cash drain

It works to reduce large pores which can often be a long drain out process to achieve

You can gently remove blackheads and prevent their recurrence

It lifts the skin giving a plumper skin tone

It is deeply exfoliating which means your skin will feel truly clean and have a wonderful glow.

It’s also a beautifully designed bathroom fixture that will look good in any bathroom

Cosaint’s NEW Cleansing Brush & Under-Eye Toner €149

With their new Cleaning Brush & Under Eye toner, it’s now possible to incorporate a muscle tone massage into your quick and easy cleansing regime.

Recent studies in skincare have shown that the most important part of our beauty regime, second to using SPF daily, is to cleanse skin thoroughly. The constant nightly regime of taking your make-up off properly eludes many of us.

Unfortunately, we can be so tired by the end of the day or at the end of a night out we can forget to really clean – let alone double cleanse! Cosaint’s new Cleansing Brush & Under-Eye Toner takes the effort out of sometimes arduous cleansing.

Oscillating hygienic medical-grade silicone bristles vibrate to create a gentle action and can be used with any cleansing type of lotion: oil, water based, or cream cleanser.

The Cleansing Brush also massages, tones and firms under the eye after the cleansing process to minimise the look of wrinkles and fine lines. A veritable miracle worker! Our eye area ages about five years before the rest of the face so cleansing the area fully but also gently applying an eye-cream under the eye area and massaging it helps your under-eye area to tone.

How to use facial cleansing mode:

Moisten the face

Wet the brush head completely and apply cleanser to the head piece

Turn on the device to cleaning mode/ deep cleansing mode

Place the brush head against your palm until it foams slightly

Glide brush evenly on the face

The device will turn off after 2 minutes

Rinse your face and the device.

How to use eye massage mode:

Turn on device to eye massage mode.

Sweep the back of the device across the eye area while eyes are closed.

The device will turn off after 2 minutes.

The Wicklow Street Clinic is synonymous with delivering meaningful advice and wonderful beauty treatments in their salon but with the addition of these two Cosaint products, they are empowering those who are time-starved to invest in themselves.

For more visit their website here.