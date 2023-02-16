Brilliant movies & TV shows being released on Sky in 2023

It’s February already but it really feels like Winter is here to stay for another while yet. We’re still in relaxation mode whenever we get some free time from work, which means feet up, candles lighting and a bowl full of snacks to indulge in as we watch some quality TV.

But, there’s nothing worse than having to watch reruns of old movies and shows we’ve seen too many times. That’s why we’re delighted to see Sky have announced the entertaining movies and brilliant TV shows they are releasing this year.

There are some real gems hitting Sky this year so whether you’re a crime fan, a drama-lover or are on the lookout for some interesting documentaries, Sky has everything you could need.

Have a look at the eagerly awaited Sky Originals, comedies, dramas and thrillers below. Don’t forget to stock up on your favourite snacks!

Dublin Narcos

This new three-part docu-series will launch on Sky Crime on March 5. Dublin Narcos tells the story of the increase in addiction, violence, and organised crime during the 1980s and 1990s, with first hand testimonies from drug kingpins and former Gardaí, as well as those who were caught up in a cycle of addiction. Viewers will also see the fearless journalists whose attempts to expose the drug barons led to the death of one of their bravest, Veronica Guerin.

Gary Neville’s The Overlap on Tour

This brand-new Sky Original follows footballing legends Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher on a trip like no other as they travel to Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester and London as part of The Overlap’s Live Arena Tour. Viewers can expect behind the scenes nerves, banter and pep-talks, highlights from the live shows, and special guest appearances. The trio will take a walk down memory lane as they stop at iconic tourist attractions, grassroots clubs and other locations that were memorable to them in their footballing career.

The Lovers

The six-part drama, which premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW this year, follows the journey of the love-struck, oddly paired duo, Seamus and Janet, played by Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher. When Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world, they instantly clash, and yet find themselves drawn to each other. Set in Belfast, this love story is about two people who appear to be utterly wrong for each other, yet may just be utterly right. Written by award winning playwright David Ireland and directed by BAFTA winning Justin Martin, this is a must-see for dramedy fans.

Then You Run

An eight-part series based on Zoran Drvenkar’s thriller novel You is coming to Sky this year. Leah McNamara, Vivian Oparah, Yasmin Monet Prince and Isidora Fairhurst, take on the roles of a close-knit group of rebellious teenagers who are on a getaway in Rotterdam. After Tara’s estranged dad is discovered dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and deadly criminals snapping at their heels. Tara’s uncle, Reagan, played by Ricahrd Coyle, is hunting her and her pals in order to track down the missing drugs. But Reagan isn’t the only person they should fear because a terrifying and mythical serial killer known as ‘The Traveller’ draws closer to them all.

Dreamland

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman star in this comedy-drama, based on Sky’s 2018 BAFTA-winning short of the same name, which was written by Sharon Horgan and produced by Merman. It tells the secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Set in the seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their family dynamics.

Brassic

Sky’s biggest original comedy, Brassic, will be returning for a fifth season. David Livingstone, the executive producer gave an insight into season five. “Who can believe it? Series five. The only way to go on is to be more audacious and more ambitious than ever. Nobody is resting on their laurels. Five will be our best yet. It’s classic Brassic.”

Mr Bigstuff

Estranged brothers Glen (Ryan Sampson) and Lee, played by Danny Dyer in his TV comedy debut, try to patch up a sibling rivalry that may well be beyond repair. Danny Dyer, commented on his role in Mr Bigstuff saying, “Following my nutty exit from Eastenders I feel like it’s time to recalibrate and try something a bit new. When I read the role of Lee, I was honoured to be asked to develop an exciting character and explore his dysfunctional family relationships. I fell in love with Ryan Sampson while working with him on Plebs. I can’t wait to get involved with his incredible writing”.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse

On Sky Documentaries, this brand-new feature documentary will piece together the events of Mark Zuckerberg’s life along with the creation of Facebook and Meta, combining rarely seen archive footage and exclusive interviews to take us up close and personal to one of the most powerful figures of the 21st century.