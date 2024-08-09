Brilliant movies landing on Netflix in time for the weekend ahead

We’ve finally made it to the end of another week and we’re looking forward to a weekend of relaxation.

If you’re also looking to put your feet up and enjoy a movie marathon after a hectic working week, you’re in for a treat!

Netflix has announced that seven wonderful films are being added to the streaming platform right in time for the weekend.

Sharing the news earlier today on social media, Netflix confirmed, “All of these are landing on Netflix UK/IE tomorrow!”.

“We already know what we're watching this weekend”, they teased in the caption of the post as they announced the line-up.

They then revealed The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, will be landing on the streaming giant.

As well as the hit action sci-fi movie franchise being added, American Psycho, Chef and What to Expect When You’re Expecting will also be available to watch on Netflix tomorrow.

Many Netflix users shared their excitement over the new additions to the site as they took to the comments to reveal what they plan on watching over the coming days.

One viewer wrote, “What are my plans for the weekend? HUNGER GAMES MARATHON!”.

“Yessssssssss hunger games whoop whoop”, penned a second commenter, while a third said, “trust i will be watching american psycho”.

There really is something for everyone – so whether you want to see Christian Bale and his psychopathic ego in a horror, watch Jon Favreau cook up a storm in a comedy drama or figure out what it’s like to have a baby for the first time in a rom-com, Netflix has everything you need for a weekend full of entertainment.