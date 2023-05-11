Brilliant line-up announced for this week’s Late Late Show

It’s finally almost Friday which means the weekend will soon be here! After a dull week full of rain and no sight of summer yet, we’re looking forward to relaxing this weekend and hiding away from the awful weather we’ve been having.

What better way to forget about the rain than by enjoying some wonderful entertainment on a Friday night? RTÉ have announced a wonderful line-up of famous faces set to appear on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show, and it seems like it will be an interesting episode.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé will be live for a performance and a catch-up with Ryan ahead of his two nights in Dublin's 3Arena as part of his worldwide Higher 2023 arena tour.

Credit: Michael Bublé Instagram

Star of RTE's new thriller, Clean Sweep, Charlene Mckenna will be talking to Ryan about playing a suburban housewife who has a dark and deadly past, moving from the mad streets of Manhattan to Monaghan and having a lockdown wedding.

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan will share the many lessons he has learned from an extraordinary career that has seen him battle addiction and crippling anxiety to become a seven-time World Champion and why he still has the fire in him to become the greatest of all time.

Credit: Rory's Stories Instagram

Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory’s Stories) and governor of Mountjoy Prison Edward Mullins will be on the show ahead of their appearance on a new series Gaelic in the Joy that is due to kick off on RTÉ One next Wednesday. The series will see them take a group of prisoners who are participating in a rehabilitation programme and put them through their paces in preparation for an opportunity to play at Croke Park.

Plus, musical entertainment will be provided by a popular new act, The Tumbling Paddies, as they perform their version of a song made famous by The Pogues.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One & RTÉ Player, Friday, May 12 at 9.35 pm.