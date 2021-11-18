Brilliant idea! Tan Thursdays are about to get a lot easier with Tan Republic’s ‘TanBag’

Tan Thursdays are about to get a lot easier with Tan Republic’s TanBag – the latest innovative accessory here to revolutionise your weekly routine! Snuggle up in the 100% Satin sheet protector and pillowcase combination and wake up to a fabulously seamless faux glow by adding this final step to your tanning routine.

Available in three stylish tones; grey, black and blush, the TanBag is Ireland’s first self-tanning bed sheet protector made from 100% Satin for a luxurious and comfortable night’s sleep, ensuring your tan develops perfectly while you catch up on some much-needed zzz’s. Featuring a built-in pillow protector, it is easily washable and comes with a handy satin pouch for safe keeping and storage. The lightweight, breathable fabric is sure to become your tanning bestie ahead of party season, helping you achieve a perfectly even glow whilst protecting your bed sheets from any tan residue.

We already know that satin pillowcases are the secret to beautiful hair, so now is the time to take your beauty sleep to a whole new level with the TanBag. The satin fabric of the TanBag allows the sheets to glide over the skin, so you don’t have to worry about tangling yourself up in the duvet, which can cause unnecessary steaking as your glow develops throughout the night. The soft, satin finish also lends itself to the ultimate comfort, ensuring a blissful sleep, leaving you well rested with a perfectly streak-free glow when you wake up.

The TanBag is easy to use – simply start by applying a layer of your favourite tan, lay the TanBag on your bed, making sure to also cover your pillow for maximum benefits, and climb on in. The next morning, you will wake up to fresh sheets and be ready to take on the day with your perfectly prepped golden glow.

Launched in 2020 by Orla Fitzgibbon, Tan Republic has gone from strength to strength, designing innovative products and bringing the revolutionary “TanBag”, to the Irish Market, the first of its kind. Speaking about the success of the TanBag, Orla said “I wanted to create a product that wasn’t already in the Irish beauty market and to come up with something a little different. From my own experience, I know that tan stains are not desirable to wake up to, and therefore the concept of the TanBag was born. Tan Republic was established a little over a year ago now and the reception has been amazing so far. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

The Tan Republic TanBag, RRP €29.95, is available in three unique colours, Black, Grey and Blush, from www.tan-republic.com and stockists nationwide.