Brigit festival returns to Dublin and is bigger & better than ever

Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women is returning again this year and is set to be bigger and better than ever.

From Wednesday February 1 (St.Brigid’s Day) until Monday February 6, there will be celebrations to honour the contributions and achievements of women past and present, right on time for the newly introduced bank holiday to officially honour St.Brigid for the first time.

There will be a jam-packed citywide programme highlighting the stories of Irish women through the ages, promoting their immense contribution to our society, and welcoming the beginning of Spring as we finally bid Winter farewell.

Inspired by the Celtic goddess Brigit who is associated with creativity, wisdom and rebellion; the festival of Imbolc will take place to celebrate the start of Spring. From tours, talks, workshops, exhibitions and performances, there is something for everyone on this bank holiday weekend.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, spoke about the wonderful festival, explaining, “I am delighted to support ‘Brigit 2023: Dublin City Celebrating Women’ as it returns following the immense success of the inaugural festival in 2022”.

“It is extremely important that we continue to celebrate the contributions and achievements of Irish women and acknowledge the impact they have made on our society”.

The Lord Mayor added, “Brigit 2023 provides opportunities for us to do just that, with a unique and robust programme of events running across our city in honour of Brigit, to complement the brand new bank holiday this year celebrating the fierce, wise and creative Goddess”.

This six-day event is sure to be hugely insightful and a momentous occasion as it takes place over the first-ever public holiday in Irish history to be named after a woman.

Walking Tours

A series of walking tours will be taking place in Dublin City and will be focusing on inspirational Irish women in a specially curated series called Women Walk the City. Forager and herbalist Feebee Foran, artist and illustrator Eva Kelly, and teacher and psychotherapist Dr Karen Ward will be sharing their perspectives on the city amongst other guests.

Imbolc Fair

On Sunday February 5 from 12pm- 4pm, all are welcome as Meeting House Square is transformed into an Imbolc Village. There will be an array of activities to suit all ages to celebrate the spirit of the Celtic goddess Brigit. Poet Osaro will be there to help you craft your very own poetic masterpiece- Brigit was the patron of poetry after all. There is also a body painting workshop to learn about the art of blacksmithing, a wise women’s weaving circle, Imbolc Tarot reading and much more.

Projections and Performances

Hugh Lane Gallery will be staying open late to celebrate with an evening of new performances with their ‘Leave the Door Open’ concert, hosted by artist Isadora Epstein alongside artists such as Aisling-ór níAodha, Stéphane Béna Hanly, Róisín ní Haicéid, and Meabh McKenna. You can also drop by Barnardos Square after dark to take in a mesmerising illustration and light projection designed by Irish illustrator Bronagh Lee from Wednesday 1 – Monday February 6. Plus, on the evening of Sunday February 5, there is an unmissable aerial performance inspired by Bronagh’s artwork with music by Irish multidisciplinary composer Ellen King aka ELLL.

Film and Literature

Join Róisín Ingle for a discussion with authors Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick who will illuminate the dark side of life as an Irish female emigrant with stories from their new book, Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women. You can also tune in online for a discussion on A New View of Palestine, showcasing four short films followed by a Q&A with Ms. Manal Dasouqi, Director General of Trade at the Ministry of National Economy, State of Palestine.

Workshops & Meetups

The ‘Create Your Own Boob Pots’ workshop is sure to be a hit and will take place on Friday February 3, where participants will be able to create their very own unique pot out of clay in under two hours. Dublin Sewcial Club are hosting a free meet-up on February 1 for those interested in meeting other stitchers and sharing ideas.