Brigit 2024 is back this February, celebrating women in Dublin City

The third edition of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women, returns from Thursday 1st February – Monday 5th February 2024 with the biggest programme to date, featuring 60+ thematic events taking place across the city.

Founded in 2022 with the support of the Lord Mayor’s Office, steered and funded by Dublin City Council, Brigit: Dublin Celebrating Women, honours the Celtic goddess Brigit, who embodies inspiration, healing, magic, smithcraft, wisdom, poetry, protection, fire and earth. Beyond nature’s reawakening, it is a time for new ideas and growth. This celebration showcases women’s contributions, past and present, with a city-wide programme spotlighting women’s stories, underscoring their immense impact on society and heralding the arrival of Spring.

Commenting on the initiative Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste said: “I am delighted to be here today to launch the programme for Brigit 2024: Dublin City Celebrating Women’, back for its third edition and the biggest yet! Brigit 2024 gives us the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of Irish women both past and present and to celebrate the impact these continue to make on our society. The programme this year is bigger than ever, with a huge range of fun and educational events taking place across our city in honour of the fierce, wise and creative Celtic Goddess Brigit.”

Brand new for this year will be the dazzling debut of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women Parade, that will weave through the heart of Dublin City on St. Brigit’s Day, Bank Holiday Monday 5th February, starting at 4pm. Kicking off at Wolfe Tone Square, an eclectic mix of walkers, roller skaters from 50 First Skates, Brigits by Bike, performers like Bishop Brigid and more will stroll through the heart of Dublin in a joyful tribute to the inspiring women who have come before us and those who will illuminate the future. The parade will traverse Henry Street, culminating at the iconic GPO on O’Connell Street in a vibrant procession honouring the trials and triumphs of womanhood and the female experience.

As the sun sets on the inaugural parade, the energy of the festival continues to soar with the Brigit Rising Concert on the evening of February 5th in. Kicking off at 7.30pm, the performance will showcase iconic talents, namely Dublin born singer and composer Rachael Lavelle, Dublin alt-pop band Soda Blonde, poet Laoighseach Ní Choistealbha and more to be announced. Hosted at the Abbey Presbyterian Church, the concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending diverse musical genres to amplify the voices and stories of the women we celebrate.

From Thursday 1st February and across the entire Bank Holiday weekend, Dubliners and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience a wealth of events, from fairs to workshops, talks to performances and more in celebration of Brigit.

On Sunday 4th February at Meeting House Square, immerse yourself in a celebration of creativity at the Imbolc Fair. Discover demonstrations of traditional crafts like Blacksmithing at the 9 Irons Mobile Forge or Lace Making with Fiona Harrington; try your hand at making your own masterpiece with Screen Printing by Damn Fine Print, Flower Crown making with Flowerpop, and Calligraphy with artists from Peannairí, the Association of Irish Calligraphers. For unique, one-on-one experiences, pay a visit to Osaro the Poetry Oracle or learn how to perfect your makeup techniques with Michelle’s Makeup Chair. With music all afternoon from DJ Mona-Lxsa as well as coffee and treats, this year’s Imbolc Fair promises to be an unforgettable afternoon for all ages.

For more family friendly events, join artist Ashleigh Downey at the National Gallery of Ireland to create an art-inspired version of Brigid's cloak, or visit the Richmond Barracks St. Brigid's Day Fair in Inchicore for family-friendly workshops, entertainment, and opportunities to support women-owned businesses.

Throughout the long weekend, discover a world of music, workshops, talks, and high-profile speakers at the Féile Bríde Festival in Clondalkin, or visit the Fumbally for performances from The Wild Geeze, Shamanic Gee Bag Growler, and more. For more art and music, attend the opening of the Endlessnessness exhibition at The LAB Gallery featuring Cecilia Bullo, Ella Bertilsson & Hannah Ní Mhaonaigh, stop by IMMA for the Ireland, Feminism, Art – GATHERING exhibition, visit The Liberties Weavers, or enjoy an intimate concert by Berlin-based singer-songwriter Tara Nome Doyle as part of St Brigid’s Day celebrations at Goethe-Institut Irland.

If getting hands-on is more your style, participate in a Drink and Draw class to paint a Brigit-themed masterpiece, join Sip and Sculpt to mould your own clay boob pots, learn the basics of felting in a Make Your Own Vulva workshop, or ignite your creativity with the magic of photography in the Bright Lights light painting workshop. Lovers of words and stories can learn to embody Brigit through poetry in a free drama class at the Gaiety School of Acting, enjoy a moment of companionable reading at the Silent Book Club, or participate in Dublin Story Time exploring the theme of 'Modern Day Brigits'.

Spotlighting the remarkable achievements of contemporary women, join in a lunchtime gathering hosted by LEO Dublin City Women in Business Network at The Mansion House, featuring insights from four accomplished entrepreneurs: Madeline Blaine from Silver Works and The Collective, Deirdre O'Sullivan from Kay's Flower School, Richella Boggan from Sandown Business School and Paola Shanahan from Irish Weddings in Italy. For a glimpse into contemporary roles of womanhood, don't miss Brigit: Every Woman, a narrative exploring the removal of limits imposed on Irish women at the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

Get out and stretch your legs with Women Walk the City, a series of guided walking tours offering participants a chance to get a new perspective on Dublin and its inhabitants. Explore Dublin's hidden stories on the Dublin Hidden Homes Tour, with stops including the Dublin Fruit and Veg Markets, the birthplace of Molly Malone, the shortest street in Dublin and more, learning about those who lived and worked in these historic spots along the way. Embrace the flâneuse experience with Whistling Through Nighttown with artist Ruby Wallis who explores how women navigate public spaces at night, discover the women artists behind some of Dublin's most iconic Street Art, or connect with nature in Foraging with Feebee Foran at Herbert Park. Alternatively, join Dr Karen Ward to walk part of the Brigid's Way Celtic Pilgrimage route, or experience Glasnevin Cemetery with a special tour featuring the women buried who have played pivotal roles in Irish history.

Brigit 2024: Dublin Celebrating Women invites you to join in this empowering celebration, weaving together the past, present, and future stories of remarkable women. Let the spirit of Brigit aid in embracing diversity, creativity, and the collective strength that defines the heart of our city.

Full programme details will be available from the 11th of January via dublin.ie/Brigit

Brigit 2024: Dublin City Celebrating Women is brought to you by Dublin City Council, with kind support from Dublin.ie.