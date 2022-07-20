Three brand new cast members introduced for Bridgerton season 3

Listen up, Bridgerton fans — this afternoon Netflix announced a host of exciting new details about the sexy period drama’s upcoming third season.

For starters, production for Bridgerton season three is officially in production right now! To celebrate, the cast and crew have put together a sweet little video to share the news. Check it out below;

In other wonderful news, Netflix have shared a detailed description of what exactly is going to go down in the show’s highly anticipated third season, and by the sounds of it we’re in for a real treat!

Fans already know that season three will follow the journey of Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton). However, we’ve now been given a hint as to what exactly that journey will entail.

The Netflix teaser read: “From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.”

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.”

“But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret,” the thrilling teaser concludes.

Bridgerton season one saw the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne fall in love with the formidable Duke of Hastings in a saucy fake-dating trope. Then, in season two the headstrong yet sensitive eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, had his own enemies to lovers romance with the equally stubborn and sassy Kate Sharma.

Now it seems Penelope and Colin’s journey will possibly follow somewhat of a friends to lovers storyline, mixed in with a touch of She’s All That circa 1999.

As for the cast, it seems the Bridgerton family is constantly growing with the introduction of three brand new characters.

Firstly, we have Daniel Francis (Stay Close) who will play the role of Marcus Anderson: A charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others.

Left to right: Daniel Francis, James Phoon, Sam Phillips

Next we have Sam Phillips (The Crown) who will be taking on the role of Lord Debling: A genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.

Lastly there’s James Phoon (Wreck) as he steps into the role of Harry Dankworth: What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.

With the third season only just in production now, sadly it seems a release date is still a fair bit away. However, judging by the premiere dates of previous seasons, we’re hoping season three will be with us early next year.