Bridal inspiration alert! Check out these 10 AMAZING floral crowns

by

Nothing puts a smile on my face quite like gorgeous wedding accessories – from shoes to bags, and everything else a bride could need. 

And you know what we're seriously loving right now? Floral crowns (yes, really).

Now don't get me wrong, the floral crown has been somewhat over-used by festival goers and young people everywhere – but don't be discouraged.

For years (decades even) gorgeous brides have been donning gorgeous floral crowns, and we are in love with the idea. 

So with that in mind, we decided to do a lovely little round up of our favourite bridal floral crowns. 

You're welcome. 

1. I actually cannot cope. 

Candice-May in the INCA | Grace Loves Lace

2. This QUEEN. 

03 | 12 Cards of ChristmasEasy Emerald Holiday PartyRich Berry Florals and BuffaloEmerald and Berry Wedding InspirationRaw Inspiration :: Celery, Ivory and Blue

3. Floral hardware anyone?

Wedding Hairstyles And#8211; Romantic Bridal Updos ❤ See more: http://www.weddingforward.com/romantic-bridal-updos-wedding-hairstyles/ #weddings

4. Genuine perfection. 

Featured Photographer: Lieb Photographic, Via Twobirds Bridesmaid

5. Cannot.even.deal.

Backless bridal gown and lush floral crown of white | Photography by The Image Is Found

6. Double the flowers = double the fun.

A new take on the flower crown! Pinned flowers along the sides and back of the hair in two strands, with beautiful pinned up hair at he nape of the neck ❤️

7. Sweet divine. 

We have one word for this bold, bohemian flower crown: breathtaking | Image by The Marions

8. Go all out! 

Handmade Bohemian Wedding by Duane Smith | SouthBound Bride

8. Okay, we're done.

Blush ranunculus + coral-toned blooms swept to the side for a delicate, whimsical look. Made with silk flowers so itll last forever

9. I NEED THIS.

Casamento na Praia | Beach Wedding - Marilia Boaretto & Marcio Gianotto - Blog Tip Lovers.

10. Well hello there. 

Succulent flower crown, blush peony flower headband, greenery headpiece, bridal flower crown by WelcomingGraceCrafts on Etsy

