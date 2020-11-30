Brian McFadden and Dannielle Parkinson expecting their first child

Huge congratulations are in order for the Irish singer Brian McFadden, who’s expecting his first child with fiancé Danielle Parkinson, after 17 months of IVF.

While this will be Danielle’s very first child, Brian already has two daughters, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly-Sue, whom he shares with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

This wonderful news has been a long time coming, as Brian (40) and Danielle (39) previously opened up about how they’ve struggled to conceive both naturally, and with the help of IVF, resulting in Danielle, falling pregnant twice, but sadly miscarrying both times.

However, now Brian and Danielle are past the first trimester, as she’s now 15 weeks pregnant.

“We’re due on 14 May. But they said normally with your first baby it can be early,” Danielle revealed in an interview with OK! Magazine.

Danielle goes on to say that this baby feels like a miracle, adding, “I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram. The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

When talking about how Brian’s older daughters will take to the new baby, Brian is confident that this will only strengthen their family bond, saying, “They’re very maternal and I can’t wait for them to be part of our family life as well.”

“It’s going to be good. They’re excited. They’ve been with us since the beginning of the IVF, so they’ve gone through all the highs and lows,” he recalls.

“They’ve been very supportive. And they’re not kids any more. Molly’s 19 and Lilly’s turning 18 in February. They’ve been through this before – they’ve pretty much helped to raise their brother and sisters at home,” the soon-to-be dad-of-three explains, referring to ex, Kerry’s other two children, Heidi and Maxwell.

“Both of them were pretty much in tears when they saw the scan, because they’ve been on the roller coaster with us."

Congratulations to you both — we can’t wait to meet your new little bundle of joy!