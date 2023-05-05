Brian Dowling reveals exciting milestone baby Blake has reached

Brian Dowling has revealed an exciting milestone for his daughter Blake as she has now travelled on a plane for the first time.

Brian has shared an honest insight into travelling with his baby while he and his husband Arthur Gourounlian jetted off on holidays to France with their eight-month-old.

The former Big Brother star has opened up about their experience in the airport and the anxiety he felt about bringing his tot onto a plane for the first time.

Sharing a lovely family photo of the couple sitting on the plane with Blake on Brian’s lap, he explained how they got on before taking off to Marseille.

He wrote, “Blake’s first time traveling to the airport has been a HUGE SUCCESS people. We’ve had dinner, some fruit & a full bottle & even a change of clothing, into something more comfortable so Ms. Blake will sleep on the flight”.

“We have just boarded, so let’s hope when we are 35,000 ft in the air, there are no tears. Even if there is all we can do is carry on & get through it”.

The 44-year-old then honestly revealed, “I’ve honestly been feeling so anxious about it all day. I think it’s perfectly normal as we @gourounlian have never done this before, and neither has Blake. Everyone at the airport has been so kind & helpful. The next stop is the South of France”.

The couple were heading to the South of France to visit Arthur’s family. The Dancing with the Stars judge shared an adorable video of his mum being reunited with her granddaughter to his 139K Instagram followers this morning.

Posting an update about the flight, Dowling spoke on his Stories to say, “I was really worried about the plane but honestly she was so good”, before he revealed she slept a lot of the way. Good job Blake!