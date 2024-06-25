Brian Dowling & Arthur Gourounlian confirm arrival of second child

Brian Dowling is now a dad-of-two!

The former Big Brother contestant and his husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian, have announced the arrival of their second child via surrogacy. Brian and Arthur are now parents to an adorable baby girl.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – became parents for the first time in September 2022, with the birth of their daughter Blake. Brian’s sister Aoife has been the pair’s chosen surrogate for both pregnancies.

Brian recently chose to take to social media to announce the wonderful news. On his Instagram page, the 46-year-old posted several beautiful snaps of himself and Arthur with their newborn in the delivery room.

“Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Blu was delivered safely on Sunday, June 23rd, at 13:33h, weighing 6lb 2ozs. Myself & Papa @gourounlian are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED & actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes,” Brian gushed in his caption.

The reality star then went on to thank his sister Aoife for carrying their second child.

“@effidy_dowling_, you are a SUPERSTAR & we are, as always, FOREVER GRATEFUL. You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for. Baby Blu was adamant to arrive on Sunday, the 23rd of June & nothing or no one was going to stop her,” he teased, adding: “Big Sister Blake, you have been activated”.

Brian and Arthur delighted their fans on March 9 when they revealed that they would be welcoming another new arrival.

At the time, Brian took to Instagram to share heartwarming images of Blake wearing a pink sweatshirt, with the slogan ‘Promoted to Big Sister’.

“Our family is going to get bigger. We @gourounlian are so excited about the arrival of Baby Dowling Gourounlian Number 2 this Summer,” the TV presenter exclaimed at the time.

“We have already been so blessed with Blake, and we can’t believe how lucky we are as parents to welcome another baby to our family,” he wrote.