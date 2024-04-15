Brian Dowling & Arthur Gourounlian begin ‘new chapter’ amid big move

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have announced they are on their ‘next adventure’.

The couple have revealed they are starting a new chapter of their lives together as they are moving.

After returning to Ireland amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Brian and Arthur settled in Straffan at the start of 2021.

The following year, their daughter Blake was born, and as The Six O’Clock Show host and Dancing with the Stars judge prepare to welcome their second child into the world, they have opened up about moving to a new home.

While sharing a lovely family photo to his 247K Instagram followers, Brian wrote, “Behind us was our @gourounlian & Blake’s PRIDE & JOY & she’s now in the back of a van on the way to our new home. When Blake realised the telly was off the wall & gone, she cried & kept saying Minnie, my heart”.

“And just like that, The Dowling Gourounlian’s are off on their next adventure. We moved back to Ireland permanently during the pandemic in 2020 & we haven’t looked back. We initially lived in Rathangan with family & got our own place in Straffan in January of 2021”.

Dowling continued, “When we first moved in, we were literally living off our savings & honestly, we had no idea what opportunities would be here for us work-wise. I left Ireland in 1998 and Arthur & I had never lived here permanently together. Three years later & the memories we have created in this house, both personally & professionally, we will CHERISH FOREVER”.

“We now leave as parents to a gorgeous daughter & another bundle of joy on the way to us in just a few weeks. Sometimes, you have to believe everything happens for a reason, even when you feel you aren’t ready to listen”.

Brian closed off by admitting, “I don’t like change & never have, but I’m 100% prepared for what’s next. Nothing like a bit of relocation to keep me on my toes”.

Arthur also penned a moving message to his 172K Instagram followers about leaving their family home in Straffan to move to a new one.

He explained, “And just like that, we are out. MERCI, Straffan-Co. Kildare. You have been home for the past three years, and we have created some incredible memories here. I mean, we @bprdowling moved to Ireland during the pandemic without knowing what the future held for us. We thought we would be back in America, but we stayed. I am so grateful we did”.

“In 2022, our beautiful daughter Blake Maria Rose was born and so much has happened in our careers, memories we will cherish forever”.

“Recently, the exciting news is that we will be parents again with the arrival of baby number two this Summer. The love and support Ireland has given me and my family is just beyond”.

Gourounlian added, “I know we have to say goodbye to this house, but I’m so looking forward to the next chapter, and yes, I’ll be moving to my 36th home as confirmed by my mama, aka TATI. I will embrace it again, as it’s a new chapter that starts now”.