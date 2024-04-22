Brenda Blethyn confirms departure from Vera after 14 years

Brenda Blethyn has announced her departure from ITV’s hit series Vera.

The actress, known for her role as DCI Vera Stanhope in the show, has been starring in the programme for 14 years.

As Brenda returns to her role for one last time, this will be the final series of Vera after it was first filmed in 2011.

Blethyn’s role in the show was inspired by a character created by bestselling author and Diamond Dagger award-winning writer Ann Cleeves.

Now that the news that she’s stepping away from her role has been revealed, Brenda has shared a moving statement about her time on the show.

The Academy and Emmy nominated actress told ITV, “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role”.

“The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide”, she continued before sweetly adding, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

Throughout the hugely successful show, ITV have commissioned 54 episodes to date. The drama’s 14th and final series will consist of two 120 minute parts.

Silverprint Pictures Creative Director Kate Bartlett has been executive producer for much of Vera and revealed, “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over fourteen amazing series of Vera”.

“So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn. She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times”.

“And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope. We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show”.

Feature image credit: ITV