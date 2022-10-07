Breast cancer and nutrition: Food to help keep your body strong

Before we start, let's get this straight: no food or diet can prevent you from getting cancer.

But what you eat does have an impact on your general health; some food can boost your immune system and ultimately reduce the risk of developing a breast cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, we might be able to prevent 9% of cancer by changing our diets.

While the effect of dietary factors on breast cancer is still not 100% clear, scientists have established some general guidelines that might help towards preventing a variety of chronic health conditions.

1. Replace animal fats with mono and polyunsaturated fats

Polyunsaturated fats are found in many vegetable oils and some kinds of margarine, while monounsaturated fats are found in olive oil, canola oil, avocado or peanut butter. They are believed to reduce bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of a heart disease.

2. Eat more fibre

Fibre is essential for your health. Benefits include normalising bowel movements, lowering cholesterol levels, helping control blood sugar levels and achieving a healthy weight. They can be found in cereals, whole wheat pasta, rice and bread, beans, fruit and vegetables.

3. Make sure you have enough calcium in your diet

We all know that milk and dairy products are a good source of calcium, but the mineral can also be found in large quantity in green leafy vegetables (such as broccoli, cabbage and kale), tofu, nuts, oranges, kiwis and dried fruits.

4. Eat plenty of fruit and vegetables

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables ensures that you get some essential nutrients your body needs to function properly and maintain a healthy weight.

What are we missing? Let us know what foods you found useful in the comments.