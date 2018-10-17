BREAKING: Westlife announce 20-year reunion tour for Ireland and UK

It's not quite Thursday, but here's a major throwback – and some majorly exciting news.

Westlife today announce that they will be touring for the first time in seven years next May, June and July of 2019.

The tour will celebrate Westlife's 20th anniversary, dubbed 'The Twenty Tour' and it will all kick off in Belfast on 25th May.

The run of live shows will end in Dublin at Croke Park on Friday, 5th July.

The shows will see the iconic boyband perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and Unbreakable.

The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon. These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on 23rd June 2012.

Earlier today, the lads took to social media to let their fans know they had news to share.

If you take a closer look at the snap of the Swear It Again singers you’ll notice it was taken in Croke Park, Dublin – so clarly, this was their news.

Fans that pre-order a copy of the forthcoming new Westlife album from the official store before 12pm on Monday 22nd October will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for early access tickets to the 2019 tour.

Pre-sale starts at 9AM Tuesday 23rd October with general on-sale tickets available from Thursday 25th October at 9am.