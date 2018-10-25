BREAKING: Westlife adds an EXTRA date for Croke Park this summer

Get the phone, laptop and any device with Internet connection out – quickly.

Tickets to see the Westlife boys are selling out in seconds, as they go on general sale this morning.

If you've missed out on snapping up the tickets – fear not.

The band has just announced an extra date at Croke Park on Saturday, July 6, due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets are priced from €59.50 inclusive and are on sale now via Ticketmaster outlets.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian will take to the stage for the first time in seven years next May, June and July.

If you're one of the lucky ones who has secured tickets, you'll be bopping along to brand new songs.

But the boys haven't forgotten about their greatest hits and you will be belting out smash hits like Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and Unbreakable.

Last week, Westlife announced the exciting news of their return and their Twenty Tour.

The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on 23rd June 2012.

Now stop reading and go get those tickets!