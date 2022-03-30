Breaking: The Wanted’s Tom Parker has passed away at just 33-years-of-age

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has tragically died at just 33-years-of-age after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," Tom's wife Kelsey announced on Instagram this afternoon.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you," she harrowingly wrote.

Tom was a loving dad to his two children, two-year-old Aurelia and one-year-old Bodhi, who was born just weeks before the singer found out about his inoperable brain tumour.

Since announcing this sad news, Kelsey's social media page has been flooded with comments of love and support.

"Kelsey, I am so sorry [broken heart emoji] Life is so unfair," commented TOWIE's Lydia Bright.

"Gosh I am so so sorry. Sending so much love to you," wrote Georgia Jones.

"I’m truly heartbroken for you all. I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love and strength," one follower gushed.

"Kelsey I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you so much love at this incredibly hard time. What an incredible, brave and inspirational man." another follower sweetly wrote.

Our thoughts go out to Kelsey and all of Tom's loved ones during this unimaginably hard time.