Breaking News: Leaving Cert postponed until late summer

The Junior Certificate exams have been cancelled, the Department of Education has confirmed. They will be replaced by school-based exams and assessments, which will be held early in the new school year.

The Leaving Cert exams will go ahead, but at a later date in the summer. It is understood that sixth year students will take the exams in late July or August, but a date has yet to be confirmed.

Deadlines for practical work and projects will also be extended until late July or early August. The new timetable for Leaving Cert exams will be released in June.

Schools will remain closed until it is safe to open them, Minister McHugh confirmed. "The welfare of students and their families is front and centre in all decision making."

