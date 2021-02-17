Leaving Cert plan finalised & Junior Cert exams cancelled

A proposal to give Leaving Certificate students the option between calculated grades or written exams has been officially signed off by the Cabinet Education Sub-Committee today.

As reported by RTÉ, it has also been decided that the Junior Certificate exams are to be cancelled altogether.

In giving Leaving Cert students these options, they hope it will incentivize more students to choose the written exams opposed to the calculated grade system which was introduced last year.

Whichever option students decide to take, they will only receive one set of results at the end of the process.

An official statement by the government is expected later today, with Minister for Education Norma Foley currently briefing the teaching unions.

More to follow.