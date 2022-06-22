Breaking: Irish girl (7) dies after tragic incident in Spanish hotel pool.

An Irish seven-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after being pulled from the pool in the Majorcan hotel she was staying in.

Sources at Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma confirmed she had lost her fight for life this afternoon.

A routine police investigation into Monday’s incident at the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca is ongoing.

The youngster was rushed to hospital “in a critical condition” on Monday afternoon with police clearing a path for her ambulance so she could get there as quickly as possible.

A spokeswoman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre had said on Tuesday: “We took a call around 3.40pm on Monday to say lifeguards had spotted a young girl lying motionless on the bottom of the pool and dived in to rescue her.

“They performed CPR on her after pulling her out of the water because she had gone into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics continued to try to revive her after reaching the scene and got her breathing again in the back of the ambulance.

She was taken to Son Espases Hospital.”

Our deepest condolences are with the family at this very distressing time.