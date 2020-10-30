Breakfast recipe to die for: chocolate bircher with caramel crack

Many of you will follow Strandhill’s Shells Café on Instagram but you may not know that Baker Boys, Cafe & Deli is owned and operated by the same creators Jane and Myles Lamberth. It is located in the heart of Sligo’s working quarter in Finisklin and it feels like “Shells' urban cousin.

“Finisklin is quite a gritty area, but it’s home and we like to think we’re adding colour to the area.” noted Jane and Myles when we caught up with them recently.

Baker Boys isn’t all style and no substance, this place has got heart and a dedicated bakery on-site. Jane says, “we bake five different types of bread each morning so customers can expect sumptuous in-house baking.”

“The core ethos of Baker Boys is to delight, with a fresh modern style of interiors and food as well as offering a social, fun and inviting space to take a break from the daily working grind. With the grab-and-go type of diner in mind, Baker Boys deli offers awesome barista-prepared coffee, fresh salads, home roast–on-a-roll and a lot more besides.”

Early risers will be treated to home-bakes, breads and scones that are still warm and waiting to be eaten. And even better Baker Boys has bread loyalty cards.

They offer a full catering service too which is great for locals but not so good as they are waaaaayyy outside our 5km lockdown area. Next summer lads, we’ll be in for a cuppa and slice of that homemade bread!

In the meantime, they’ve shared their top-secret recipe for Chocolate BIrcher in a ‘make for 1’ portion size. Love it!

Chocolate Bircher with caramel crack by Baker Boys – makes 1 portion

Ingredients:

250g almond milk

1 ripe banana, roughly chopped

½ tbsp cocoa powder (over 70% cocoa)

10g dark chocolate (over 70% cocoa)

75g oats

20g dates, chopped

15g brown sugar

Method:

Place all the ingredients apart from oats in a blender and blitz until smooth.

Pour the mixture over the oats and stir well.

Leave to soak in a container in the fridge for a minimum 6 hours. (Add more almond milk if needed).

Pour the mixture into a wide shallow serving bowl, sprinkle a thin layer of sugar on top.

Place under a hot grill to melt the sugar ‘creme brulee style’ or even better if you have a blow torch you can melt the sugar with an open flame.

Rest until sugar has hardened.

Finished it with fresh fruit.

Tap the top to ‘crack’ into it.

Baker Boys, 23 Finisklin Road, Finisklin, Sligo, F91 H704 – www.bakerboys.ie

Baker Boys on Instagram

Baker Boys on Facebook