Break out the sun cream! Next week is set to be a real scorcher

Get ready for a heatwave!

Temperatures are set to soar in the coming days, as we'll be enjoying some dry, bright weather on Saturday with highs of 17 to 23 degrees (with western Connacht and Ulster having cooler weather).

The rest of the week will also be dry and soaked in sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

It will be very warm by day during the week with the mercury climbing up to the mid to high twenties during the afternoons.

Coastal areas may be a bit cooler thanks to some sea breezes, and sea fog may affect these areas later in the week.

The nights will start off as cool, with Saturday having the lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

However, from Monday night, evening temperatures shouldn't drop much below 15 degrees.

Enjoy the fab weather, and don't forget the sun cream!