Brace Yourselves! Tonight is Movie Night on Love Island

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — Mad Movies is returning to Love Island in tonight’s upcoming episode!

Ever since we watched the boys’ wild antics unfold during Casa Amor, apt Love Island viewers have been wondering when exactly the tea will be spilled during the highly anticipated Mad Movies episode.

For those who don’t know, Mad Movies is a Love Island segment that usually takes place towards the end of a season. The Islanders will pick from a list of vague and intriguing movie titles, which will show them a revealing montage of the islanders getting up to trouble or having surprising conversations.

Earlier today the official Love Island Instagram page wrote, “You've been waiting for it… Book your tickets for 9pm tonight,” alongside a photo of the Love Island villa with a sign that read ‘Now showing: Mad Movies’.

The question now is, what exactly will the islanders be shown? Will Tasha get an unedited look at Andrew and Coco’s spicy Casa Amor affair? Will Davide hear about Ekin Sue and George getting frisky underneath the sheets? Will Luca get jealous after hearing that Gemma and Jack Keating bonded over their famous dads? We can’t wait to find out!

It seems the fans are pretty excited about this announcement too, with so many viewers calling out for the Movie Night episode.

Just yesterday, 2021 Love Island runner-up Chloe Burrows Tweeted that she’s “gunna tune back in when it’s movie night,” not realising that it would come so soon.

“I need movie night to remember how this man was moving in casa because [sad face emojis],” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of Indiyah and Dami.

“What’s going on with Love island this year? What happened to the iconic challenges? Twitter challenge, movie night, public opinions? GIVE US WHAT WE WANT !!!” another chimed in.

Mad Movies will air on Love Island this evening on ITV 2 and Virgin Media Two at 9pm — make sure to tune in!