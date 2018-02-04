Brace yourselves! Snow and ice warnings issued for the week ahead
Just when we thought the weather may have taken a turn for the better, fresh warnings from Met Éireann indicate that the wintery spell isn't going anywhere just yet.
A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Letrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2018
Forecasts show that snow showers could occur from Monday evening, with accumulations of 3cm expected in some areas.
As a result, treacherous road conditions are expected by Tuesday morning and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution.
Tuesday afternoon will see highs of three to six degrees, though a brisk northwesterly wind will make it seem colder.
It will become cold and frosty again that night, though winds are expected to ease.
It's a similar story for the rest of the week with cool temperatures, wintry showers and fresh breezes all expected – wahey!
Will it ever end?