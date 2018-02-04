Brace yourselves! Snow and ice warnings issued for the week ahead

Just when we thought the weather may have taken a turn for the better, fresh warnings from Met Éireann indicate that the wintery spell isn't going anywhere just yet.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Letrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

Forecasts show that snow showers could occur from Monday evening, with accumulations of 3cm expected in some areas.

As a result, treacherous road conditions are expected by Tuesday morning and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution.

Tuesday afternoon will see highs of three to six degrees, though a brisk northwesterly wind will make it seem colder.

It will become cold and frosty again that night, though winds are expected to ease.

It's a similar story for the rest of the week with cool temperatures, wintry showers and fresh breezes all expected – wahey!

Will it ever end?