BPerfect Cosmetics launches first of its kind foundation & concealer collection.

BPerfect Cosmetics have once again set the standard in the beauty wars and further cemented their place as the ultimate trailblazing brand, not just here on the Emerald Isle, but globally as they launch a complete complexion collection to suit us all, with 36 Foundation and 20 Concealer shades spanning the full spectrum of skin tones across three undertones – warm, neutral and cool.

To commemorate this groundbreaking release for the brand, BPerfect Cosmetics rolled out the Purple carpet and celebrated in style with some of the top names in the Irish & UK beauty world. Taking to the stage under the vaulted glass ceilings of Belfast’s Titanic Hotel, top UK makeup artist Katie Daley, also known as MissKDA, showcased her tips and tricks for a flawless application using the new BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Foundation & Concealer to a full house of the crème de la crème of complexion enthusiasts from across Ireland and the UK.

Hosted by BPerfect’s own James McGuigan, guests arrived to a celebratory champagne reception, served by hunky topless waiters nonetheless, DJ Tez on the decks, Trumpet’s and Drums filling the room and mesmerising gymnasts showing off their skills.

BPerfect founder Brendan McDowell and James McGuigan hosted a panel discussing the new launch, and some secret newness to come for Ireland’s most popular beauty brand alongside members from the NPD team before Katie Daley took to the stage and showcased her master technique during her dazzling demo.

A host of makeup maestros and well-known faces from the beauty world were in attendance including; BPerfect Collaborators Ellie Kelly, Michelle Regazzoli Stone, Louise McDonnell, Top Irish Influencers Charleen Murphy, Erin McGregor, Jade Mullett, Stylist Laura Mullett, Preformer & Presenter Paul Ryder, Model Kate Grant, Former Miss Ireland Rebecca Maguire, Top UK Makeup Artists Holly Boon and Katie Hayes to name but a few.

There is no greater feeling than finding the perfect foundation. From coverage, shade range and long-lasting wear – it’s utter ecstasy once that bottle arrives into your collection. However, many struggle, with a limited shades available to suit all skin tones on the market. Fear no more as BPerfect Cosmetics launch their long-awaited complexion range – Chroma Cover. A 36 shade Foundation and 20 shade Concealer collection.

The Chroma Cover Foundation (RRP €22.95) is infused with skin optimising ingredients combined with a concentrated pigment resulting in a flawless, full-coverage, matte finish that will last all day long, instantly taking you from Desk to Drinks without the fear of a foundation faux pas.

An utterly weightless, full-coverage matte finish foundation, Chroma Cover is infused with a host of skin-loving ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid – leaving you instantly hydrated, plump and youthful all the while illuminated and nourishing your skin, and Vitamin E – revered for antioxidant powers and its abilities to leave you with radiant and smoother-looking skin. These skin optimising ingredients combined together with concentrated pigment ensure longevity and a seamless, matte finish.

The Chroma Concealer (RRP€11.95) perfectly complements its foundation counterpart. With 20 unique shades spanning Light, Medium, Tan and Dark hues, its radiant, creamy formula’s velvety finish instantly conceals imperfections while diminishing fine lines, leaving you with an utter flawless canvas ready to put your makeup maestro talents to work.

Find your perfect shade via integrated Findation matching on the BPerfect Cosmetics website www.bperfectcosmetics.com. If you want to try before you buy, you can order a tester pot of any shade for €1.20 so you can be sure you are perfectly matched.