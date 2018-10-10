Boyzone lads pay tribute to Stephen Gately and we can’t cope

Today marks the ninth anniversary of Stephen Gately's tragic death and his fellow Boyzone members have been remembering him.

Get the tissues ready, the lads have opened up about the Irish pop star with emotional messages.

They paid touching tributes to their band member, who died from natural causes at age 33, on October 10 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.

Ronan uploaded a picture of his tattoo in Stephen's honour, along with some memories of the singer.

"I hear your laugh every day bro. That wicked sense of humour still gets me through," he wrote.

"Thank you for the friendship. Can’t believe 9 years have passed. Miss ya Bro your song will last forever," he added.

Shane posted a picture without a caption saying: "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

Whereas Keith Duffy opted for a collage of throwback pictures of them together.

He wrote: "there’s not a day goes by where I don’t remember a wonderful memory of times spent with this beautiful beautiful man. I miss you Steo."

Stephen lives on in our memories and the music he created with Boyzone.

The boys, including Mikey Graham, rose to fame in the 1990s and captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

Some absolute tunes included Words, A Different Beat and No Matter What.

The group has continued to make music and it's reported that they'll hit us with a new album by the end of the year.

The farewell album is titled Thank You & Goodnight, and it will allegedly feature a tribute to Gately, and contains some of his vocals.