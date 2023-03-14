Boy George supported by fans after announcing mum’s death

Fans have been sharing their support online for Boy George after the tragic death of his mum, Dinah, was announced yesterday.

The Culture Club singer’s representatives confirmed the sad news of Dinah’s passing on social media by sharing a statement on Boy George’s behalf.

The statement was shared alongside a photo of George and his mum, and reveals Dinah passed away surrounded by her family, with George holding her hand.

It reads, “I am very sad to confirm the news of the passing of Boy George’s beloved mother Dinah. George is devastated as are the family. They were all by her bedside when she passed and George was holding her hand".

"He wants me to extend his deep gratitude to the huge out pouring of love and support he is receiving and whilst he can’t respond he feels grateful and the messages help”.

It closed off by adding, “George and his family would politely now request some privacy to be able to grieve and come to terms with their heartbreaking loss. On his behalf many thanks for your support, PK for and on behalf of Boy George”.

Many fans of the singer rushed to the comments to share their condolences with George. “I’m so sorry for your loss, sending love to you and the rest of your family”, wrote one fan.

A second penned, “My deepest condolences to George and the family. Sending gentle hugs. I’ve read her book again this morning. I adore and admire her. May she rest in peace”.

“It's such sad news. She was a wonderful, strong and inspiring woman. I send my condolences to Boy George all his family”, added another of George’s many fans.

Boy George recently competed in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where he spoke fondly about his mum and revealed she was hospitalised during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and almost lost her life at the time.

George spoke candidly with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock during his time in the jungle about his mum’s hospitalisation, sharing how upsetting it was that Matt had broken his own lockdown guidelines while George couldn’t visit his mum in hospital.

Dinah, who was born in Dublin, wrote a book called Cry Salty Tears. It was published in 2007 and was based on the hardships of her life growing up in the 50’s and overcoming her abusive relationship with George’s dad, Jeremiah, who died in 2003.