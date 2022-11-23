Boy George shares first thing he wants to do after leaving the jungle

Last night we saw Boy George leave the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here jungle and now he has answered some of our burning questions about his plans after exiting the show.

George spoke on the official I’m a Celebrity Instagram page to reveal who the first person he will call is, the first thing he wants to do and which campmates he’d have dinner with, among other questions.

In true Boy George fashion he joked that the first person he would be calling is his lawyers, before quickly adding that his mum would be next on his list of people to speak to.

“The first thing I’d like to do is kinda just watch some TV and talk about my experience actually, talk about some of the things that I didn't see because obviously I was there ”, the 61-year-old revealed.

When it comes to the meal he’s most looking forward to eating, spaghetti with pesto is on the menu but not before a cup of coffee made by the man himself. “A nice cup of coffee is the first thing I’m going to drink, made by me. Very particular because I’ve been literally dreaming of coffee for a long time”.

The Karma Chameleon singer then reveals which of the campmates he could see himself having dinner with once the show draws to a close.

“First person I’m going to go to dinner with is Chris Moyles because he’s my mate”, he laughs. “But, other than Chris, all of them. Sue, Scarlette, all of them really”.

After describing his whole experience in the jungle as “surreal”, George says he’d like Mike Tindall to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Many fans of the show were sad to see the Culture Club band member be voted off and shared their thoughts on the results of last night’s episode in the comment section.

“He's been the most entertaining campmate this year, gonna be dull without him”, wrote one fan.

A second penned, “He should have never been voted out one of the best”, while a third added, “Sorry you went George. It was good seeing and hearing you in there . Enjoy your coffee”.