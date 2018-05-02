Jackson and Olding expected to sign with English Premiership side

Paddy Jackson is said to be ready to sign a cut-price deal with English Premiership side Sale Sharks after the terms of which were agreed by both player and club.

According to The Telegraph, Jackson's former Ulster team mate Stuart Olding is also expected to sign for the side.

The paper reports that Jackson has accepted a deal worth around €230k a year – €50k less than he was being paid by the IRFU.

Both men had their contracts revoked by the IRFU last month after a high-profile rape trial which saw them acquitted of all charges.

An internal review into the players misconduct found that although they were found not guilty, their actions did not adhere to the game's core values: "Respect, inclusivity and integrity."

At the time, the IRFU also announced that they intend to ensure that these core values are applied across the board.

'It has been agreed, as part of this commitment, to conduct an in-depth review of existing structures and educational programmes, within the game in Ireland, to ensure the importance of these core values is clearly understood, supported and practised at every level of the game.'