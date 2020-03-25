Boots urges public to avail of their prescription ordering service

In the face of COVID-19, Boots' priority continues to be supplying all their patients with the prescriptions, advice and medicines that they need. They are seeing an increased demand for their services and they want to ensure all patients get their medication in a timely manner in line with government advice regarding minimising the spread of the virus. The Boots Prescription Ordering Service enables patients to pre-order their prescriptions through the Boots app before going in to their chosen Boots to collect their medication.

This helps to reduce the wait time in stores, so that patients can pick up their prescriptions as quickly as possible, avoiding long queues and to further enable social distancing.

Caoimhe McAuley, Director of Pharmacy at Boots Ireland, “We are constantly striving to offer our patients the best quality service. In light of the current circumstances and in line with government advice, giving our patients the ability to pre-order their prescriptions will ensure they spend less time queueing for their medication, which will further enable social distancing and help us protect our patients and colleagues."

How to use the service:

The Boots Prescription Ordering service is a feature of the Boots app that allows you to digitally transmit your prescriptions ahead of visiting your chosen pharmacy. Prescriptions can be also ordered for family members or people you care for once they have given their permission and opted into service.

Repeat prescription requests can also be sent and managed via the service. Once you’ve placed the order through the app, Boots will let you know when they’ve received your order and when your prescription is ready to collect. The original valid paper prescription must be brought into the pharmacy on collection to complete the transaction.

How to activate the service:

Download the Boots app. Locate the “Order Prescription” function under the Health and Pharmacy Section of the app and register your details Send an image of your prescription via the app to your chosen Boots pharmacy or ask for a prescription on file to be prepared. Boots will keep you updated and will send you a text when your prescription is ready to collect. Go to your chosen Boots Pharmacy with your paper prescription and collect your medicine from our trusted pharmacists.

The Boots Ireland app is available to download for free via the App Store or Google Play.