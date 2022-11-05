Boots reveals seriously magical Christmas TV ad

Today Boots unveils its Christmas campaign for 2022, ‘Joy for All’, with a magical and uplifting festive film that encapsulates the joy of finding just the right gift for the right person.

Boots wants to tap into the true spirit of Christmas and celebrate the feeling of bringing joy and spending time with loved ones. The ‘Joy for All’ story shows customers that no matter the size or price of the gift, Boots can help everyone find joy with its most affordable Christmas ever. Boots has gifts for every budget, with 50% of its range priced at €15 or under, and amazing deals, including its biggest ever Star Gift programme and biggest ever Black Friday.

Starring BAFTA nominated actress Lydia West and set to the track “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Hall & Oates, the film tells the story of Holly who finds a pair of magical spectacles on the bus, allowing her to see what brings people joy whenever she wears them, including turning her fellow bus passengers from subdued commuters to festive party goers. The Christmas joy that the spectacles reveal help Holly make Christmas truly magical for her friends and family, with her being able to bring joy to everyone with the perfect present, whether it’s the colleague who loves indulging in bubble baths, her cousin who dreams of getting glam or Holly’s Dad who finds joy in his beloved pet dog.

When Christmas morning comes Holly looks on with a smile as her loved ones open presents that spark the unique joy inside of them all – including a Soap & Glory gift set, Marc Jacobs fragrance, a Dyson hairdryer and a cushion personalised with a picture of the family dog. As the film comes to a close the owner of the missing magic spectacles is finally revealed.

BBold Ultimate Set exclusive to Boots – was €85, now €39.99



Linda Nolan, Head of Marketing at Boots said “Our customers have told us that they want Christmas to be about joyful time with loved ones and are also looking for brilliant value and affordable gifs for everyone. The ‘Joy for All’ campaign shows that no matter the size or price of the gift, Boots can help everyone find joy with its most affordable Christmas gifting range ever. We are also pleased to be including many Irish brands this year including Sculpted by Aimee, Bellamianta, Spotlight and SoSu Cosmetics.”

SOSU Cosmetics 'All I Want For Christmas' exclusive to Boots – was €105, now €50



Lydia West commented: “Christmas is my favourite time of year and like Holly, I enjoy the feeling of picking a present for someone that I know they are going to love. My time on set filming the Boots campaign got me feeling festive and excited to think about what is going to make my own friends and family smile with joy on Christmas morning”.

KASH Beauty 'Signature Gift Set' exclusive to Boots – was €105, now €50



Sustainability continues to be important for customers and Boots is proud that this year will be its most sustainable Christmas ever. Over 95% of its gifting range is free from secondary plastic again this year, saving over 100 tonnes of plastic, plus all boots.ie deliveries are plastic free, removing a further 7.8 tonnes of plastic per year from its supply chain. And to help customers make more eco-friendly choices, Boots has its biggest ever range of vegan gifts and products that come in reusable, recyclable and multi-use packaging.

‘Joy for All’ TV advert aired for the first time on Friday 4th November during The Late Late Show on RTE.