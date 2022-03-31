Boot’s No.7 Serum Foundation is back by popular demand.

This new-and-improved Serum Foundation is back by popular demand, powered by No7’s Restore & Renew anti-ageing technology. Created by skincare experts, it’s designed to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits — providing a flawless finish at a touch, while supporting, protecting and nourishing skin for the future.

The advanced SPF30 formula features No7’s Collagen Peptide Technology for lifted, firmer and younger-looking skin in just two weeks.

Pro-Retinol promotes skin cell renewal for a smoother complexion, while Vitamin C helps brighten your skin for instant radiance.

Boot’s believe in enhancing the skin you’re in, rather than hiding it. With this relaunch, you can embrace a brighter, beautifully glowing complexion with this formula that delivers light-medium, buildable coverage to even out skin tone and texture, while blurring the appearance of fine lines.

Each bottle is jam packed with key ingredients that ensure the product delivers on its claims – they includes:

Collagen peptide technology for lifted, firmer and plumper skin

Pro-Retinol supports the skin’s natural renewal process to help smooth skin

Vitamin C helps to brighten the skin for an instant glow

Calcium, amino acids and ceramides instantly nourish the skin

Vitamin E is an antioxidant known to protect the skin from environmental stressors

Ginseng extract helps target the appearance of tiredness and fatigue over time

Hibiscus extract leaves the skin feeling firmer

In a consumer study of 220, 9 out of 10 panellists said their skin looked smoother after just 2 weeks whilst wearing the foundation.

Available in 18 true-to-skin shades developed using Skin Expert technology, analysing 1.9 million global skin tones. Priced at €24.95 and available exclusively at Boots stores and www.Boots.ie.