Boots, faux fur and bare legs: The little joys of September dressing

This morning was the first day I truly stepped out my door and felt the crisp ambience of an awakening Autumn season.

On the runways and in the stores, the new season has been quietly rousing beneath the sale racks of printed bikinis and wicker bags.

Online retailers flaunt their New Season collections, and models draped in leopard midi skirts, tartan boyfriend blazers and maximalist accessories pose in the pages of our favourite fashion tomes.

When I put my foot to the pavement this morning, it was the first day of 2018 that I've felt my pointy-toed, buckled boots have been truly appropriate.

The Autumn season is special when it comes to selecting outfits.

Mainly, its a time frame of inspiration and flowing creativity, as the September issues of magazine after magazine offer up new styling tips for the colder months.

While I was endlessly grateful that we had an excellent and prolonged summer, allowing for city shorts and checked co-ords to be worn bare-legged and with sandal-adorned feet, it's time for the paisley prints and heart-shaped sunglasses to move on over.

While winter is most definitely en route, we're not quite in the depths of it, and September is the perfect in-betweeny month in which experimentation is not only acceptable, but encouraged.

From bare legs and sock boots sticking out under a midi dress, to teaming a hoodie with high waisted trousers and heels, it's a time for mixing and matching.

Dresses can be worn under faux fur, fluffy jackets, and grey, mico-checked and oversized boyfriend coats look stunning with skinny joggers and chunky runners.

Thin, turtle neck, long sleeved tops are a Parisian dream team when added to slip dresses and a statement beret, and draping a coat over your shoulders, 'blogger style,' is back in when running around town.

The long and the short of it is, you never know what the weather will put you through on the day to day in September.

A sunny, 25 degree morning can plummet into a rain storm, or a crisp, breath-taking morning can melt into a breezy, hazy afternoon and back again.

September is the time to savour experimental dressing, before the opaque tights, heavy duty parka coats and beanie hats are forced to reappear.

Happy dressing!