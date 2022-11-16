Boots customers & colleagues raise over €100,000 for Irish Cancer Society

Boots customers and colleagues have raised over €100,000 for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse service through the 2022 Boots Night Walk. The annual sponsored 5km walk saw participants and Boots colleagues raise €103,516 through fundraising and donations. The Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses provide in-home care through the night, for cancer patients requiring end-of-life care, whilst also providing rest and respite for the patient’s families. The service is provided free of charge, and is an invaluable support to families and their loved ones during what can be a particularly difficult time.

Boots has been a proud supporter of the Irish Cancer Society since 2012, and through the generosity of customers, patients and colleagues has raised over €2.6 million, equating to over 7,500 nights of care for the service.

Across Boots stores, 150 Boots Irish Cancer Society Information Pharmacists and over 50 Boots Cancer Beauty Advisors are specially trained and on hand to support cancer patients and their loved ones.

Stephen Watkins, Managing Director of Boots Ireland, says:

‘We are extremely proud to have raised €103,516 this year for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse service. Since 2012, our customers, patients and colleagues have supported this special service, providing care and comfort to cancer patients and their loved ones. This ongoing partnership helps further our commitment to care for our customers and patients in the communities we serve at all stages of their life’.

Averil Power, CEO, Irish Cancer Society, says:

‘On behalf of everyone at the Irish Cancer Society, I would like to thank Boots Ireland colleagues and customers for their continued support and enthusiasm for the Boots Night Walk, an absolutely wonderful fundraising initiative for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service.

The service allows end-of-life care for cancer patients in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones. With each year, demand for this valuable service grows. Approximately 97% of the Society’s funding comes from donations, so we simply could not provide this crucial service without your generosity. Thank you for enabling us to be there for cancer patients and their families across Ireland, when they need us most.’

Main feature image: pictured at the Boots Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses, at Phoenix Park, Dublin, (from l to r): Martha Ryan, Head of Human Resources Boots Ireland & Corporate Social Responsibility Lead, Stephen Watkins, Managing Director Boots Ireland, Fionnuala O’Leary, Irish Cancer Society Director of Engagement and Fundraising, and Mary Twohill, Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse.