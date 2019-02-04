Boohoo.com take a step towards sustainability with recycled t-shirts

Fast fashion brands have a bad name when it comes to sustainability.

The fashion industry is one of the worst for our environment, as we move as a society that one wore and repaired a small number of clothes that made up an entire wardrobe, to one which expects a brand new outfit for every event.

To counteract the negative environmental impacts that online retailer's increased output produces, some are stepping up to trailblaze a change – and Boohoo is leading the way.

The online brand is taking a step towards sustainability with a new project – a range of t-shirts made of recycled materials.

The t-shirts come in classic, plain black and white, or with an environmentally friendly statement.

The t -shirts are also made with a recyclable label and packaging, the first steps towards boohoo offering their customers more sustainable options.

'The boohoo Group acknowledges its responsibility to educate our consumer on fashion sustainability,' said

'The recycled tees are just the first step to creating a sustainable offering to our consumer.' said boohoo CEO Carol Kane.

Made from 100% recycled materials, the t-shirts are a cotton/polyester mix created using salvaged waste cuttings from organic cotton, which is then shredded and blended with recycled plastic bottles to create a soft cotton yarn.

If you need up update your plain t-shirt staples, ensure that next time you do, you're minimising your environmental footprint.